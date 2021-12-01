Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the Lower Division Clerk preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC exam will be conducted on February 27, 2022. The exam date is tentative and can be revised later, the Commission has stated.

Here’s BPSC LDC exam date 2021 notice.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). Online applications were invited in March and April.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.