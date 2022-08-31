The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will release the candidate response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam tomorrow, September 1. Candidates will be able to download their individual response sheet from the official website jeeadv.ac.in from 10.00 AM onwards.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.

Next, the institute will release the JEE Advanced provisional answer keys on September 3. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 4.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2022 schedule.