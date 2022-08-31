The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2022 today, August 31. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with the response sheet from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key and response sheet. A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per challenge. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately.

The NTA will announce the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download the NEET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Login using Application Number and Password/ date of birth The NEET UG answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Match with recorded responses to calculate probable score.

Here’s direct link to NEET UG answer key 2022.