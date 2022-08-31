Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer, Assistant Research Officer and UP Combined Upper Division/ Lower Division Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC ASO/ ARO written examination was conducted on May 22 and the provisional answer key was released on July 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 904 Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer vacancies.

On the other hand, the UPSSSC Combined Assistant exam 2022 was held on July 17 and the answer key was issued on July 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Upper and Lower Division Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download UPSSSC answer key 2022:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for relevant exam The UPSSSC answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s UPSSSC Combined Assistant answer key.

Here’s UPSSSC ASO/ ARO answer key.