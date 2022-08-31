Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Basic and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and the Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 19 (Sunday). The draft answer keys were released on July 5.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for document verification. The dates for DV will be issued later.

Steps to download RSMSSB Computer Instructor result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Basic/ Sr Computer Instructor The RSMSSB Computer Instructor result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB Sr Computer Instructor result 2022.

Here’s RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor result 2022.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.