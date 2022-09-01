Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the tentative interview schedule for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to commence on September 16 and conclude on September 30, 2022, in the HPSC office, Bays No. 1-10, Block-B, Sector-4, Panchkula.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination will have to appear for the interview round. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Here’s the interview schedule.

Interview Dates

Name of Posts Tentative Date of Interview
Lecturer in Food Technology September 16
Lecturer in Pharmacy September 16
Lecturer in Textile Technology September 16
Lecturer in Automobile Engineering September 17
Lecturer in Foreman Instructor September 17
Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering September 18 to 20
Lecturer in Instrumentation & Control Engineering September 21
Lecturer in Finance, Account and Audit September 22
Lecturer in Computer Engineering September 23
Lecturer in Electrical Engineering September 24 and 25
Lecturer in Applied Science (Chemistry) September 26
Lecturer in Architecture September 27
Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics) September 28
Lecturer in Applied Science ( Mathematics) September 29
Lecturer in Applied Science (English) September 30

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 was conducted on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 437 Lecturer (Group B) vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.