Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the tentative interview schedule for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to commence on September 16 and conclude on September 30, 2022, in the HPSC office, Bays No. 1-10, Block-B, Sector-4, Panchkula.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination will have to appear for the interview round. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Here’s the interview schedule.

Interview Dates Name of Posts Tentative Date of Interview Lecturer in Food Technology September 16 Lecturer in Pharmacy September 16 Lecturer in Textile Technology September 16 Lecturer in Automobile Engineering September 17 Lecturer in Foreman Instructor September 17 Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering September 18 to 20 Lecturer in Instrumentation & Control Engineering September 21 Lecturer in Finance, Account and Audit September 22 Lecturer in Computer Engineering September 23 Lecturer in Electrical Engineering September 24 and 25 Lecturer in Applied Science (Chemistry) September 26 Lecturer in Architecture September 27 Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics) September 28 Lecturer in Applied Science ( Mathematics) September 29 Lecturer in Applied Science (English) September 30

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 was conducted on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 437 Lecturer (Group B) vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.