Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till September 30.

The APPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 vacancies of Drug Inspector in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. The pay is Level 7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) Group-B.

Here’s APPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on September 30, 2022. Relaxation of 5 Years in Upper Age Limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A degree in pharmacy or pharmaceutical chemistry with pharmaceutics as a special subject OR Graduation in medicines or science from any recognized university.

Selection Process

The selection process is Two Stages: a Written Examination followed by an Interview/Viva-Voce.

Application Fee

APST applicants: Rs 100

Other applicants: Rs 150

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2022: