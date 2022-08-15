Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (Diet). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.

The APPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Lecturer (English), 6 for Lecturer (Hindi), 5 for Lecture (Maths), 6 for Lecturer (Science) and 4 for Lecturer (Social Science) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not less than 21 years and more than 32 years as on August 15, 2022.

Educational Qualification: As per National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) norms teacher educators in D.EI Ed should have Master Degree in social science/ Humanities/ Science/ Mathematics/ Language with 50% marks and M. Ed with 50% marks or MA {Education} with 50% marks.

Application Fee

APST Applicants : Rs 1501

Other Applicants: Rs 200

Steps to apply for APPSC Lecturer recruitment 2022: