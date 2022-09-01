The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online application process tomorrow for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till September 2. The last date for making the online fee payment is September 3.

The SSC JE exam 2022 will be held in a computer-based mode in November 2022. Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) to be notified later.

The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission, reads the SSC notification.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, the upper age limit is 30/32 years depending on the post as on January 1, 2022, and a degree or a diploma in the relevant field of engineering with some experience required for certain positions.

Here’s SSC JE notification 2022.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for SSC JE recruitment 2022: