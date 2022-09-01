Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Accounts Assistant written exams held in March this year.

According to the notices, JKSSB said it decided to cancel the exams after it constituted an Inquiry Committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the Written Tests.

Candidates can check the cancellation notice on the official website jkssb.nic.in. Any further updates on the exam will be hosted there.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam was held on March 6 in OMR-based Objective Type mode and the result was declared on March 21. Both the exam and result have been cancelled. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Here’s JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam cancellation notice.

On the other hand, the JE Civil exam was held on March 20 for 163 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department under Advt No 05/2021.

Here’s JKSSB JE Civil exam cancellation notice.