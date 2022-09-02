The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams tomorrow, September 3. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 4.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2022 schedule.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any, against the released answer key

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.