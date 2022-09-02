The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ECET 2022 counselling schedule at the official website tsecet.nic.in.

Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between September 7 to 9. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held from September 9 to 12 and options can be exercised till September 14.

The TS ECET round 1 seat allotment will be out on September 17.

Candidates who have qualified in TS ECET 2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Exam and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges can apply for the counselling, reads the official notification.

Here’s TS ECET counselling notification 2022.