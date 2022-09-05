Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online registration for the District Art and Culture Officer Main examination. Candidates can apply for the examination on Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till September 20, 2022.

As per the Preliminary result, a total of 247 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from State’s SC/ST/PwD/ Females.

Steps to apply for DACO Main 2022

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Now click on DACO Main 2022 application link Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government. Online applications were invited in February and March.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.