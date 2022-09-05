Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) and Physiotherapist. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC AMO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s CGPSC AMO exam notice.

Steps to download CGPSC AMO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF AYURVEDA MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 AND PHYSIOTHERAPIST-2022”

Key in your Email Id, Password and submit

The CGPSC AMO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGPSC AMO admit card 2022.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 AMO vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.