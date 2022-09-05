Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Drug Inspector posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from September 15 to October 14.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical sciences or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) from a recognised University.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of Written Exam and Personality Test.