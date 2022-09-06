Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today. Students will be able to check their seat allotment results at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in the Candidate login.

Students who have secured seats in round 1 have to pay the tuition fee and self-report online between September 6 and 13.

Steps check TS EAMCET seat allotment result:

Visit official website tseamcet.nic.in Got to Candidate Login section Enter ROC Form Number, TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth to login

The TS EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.