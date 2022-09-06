IBPS RRB admit card 2022 released for Officers Scale 1 and 2 exams; here’s download link
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II) exam 2022.
The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and 2 exams will be held on September 29. The online examination will comprise objective type multiple choice tests. Each test will carry a maximum of 200 marks.
The duration of Officer Scale 2 (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale 3 tests will be 2 hours each while that of Officer Scale 2 (Specialist Cadre) test will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. More details are in the exam booklet.
Steps to download IBPS RRB admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- Go to IBPS RRB admit card and again click on download link
- Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit
- The IBPS RRB admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2022.
IBPS RRB exam 2022
This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.