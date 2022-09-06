The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II) exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and 2 exams will be held on September 29. The online examination will comprise objective type multiple choice tests. Each test will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

The duration of Officer Scale 2 (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale 3 tests will be 2 hours each while that of Officer Scale 2 (Specialist Cadre) test will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. More details are in the exam booklet.

Here’s IBPS RRB exam booklet.

Steps to download IBPS RRB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Go to IBPS RRB admit card and again click on download link Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2022.

IBPS RRB exam 2022

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.