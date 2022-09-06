Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the final results of the JBT (on contract basis) Post Code: 721 recruitment. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC JBT exam was conducted on May 12, 2019 and the result was declared on May 30. Based on the merit list, 3236 candidates were called for evaluation process on government notified parameters from June 15 to July 22. The final result contains the roll numbers of 613 selected candidates.

Steps to check HPSSC JBT result:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for JBT Post Code 721 The HPSSC JBT result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC JBT 721 final result merit list.