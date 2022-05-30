Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the results of the JBT (on contract basis) Post Code: 721 exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC JBT exam was conducted on May 12, 2019. A total of 30207 candidates appeared for the written exam.

As per the merit list, 3236 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

“15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f 15th June to 22nd July, 2022 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur,” the notice said.

Steps to check HPSSC JBT result:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for JBT Post Code 721 The HPSSC JBT result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC JBT 721 result merit list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 617 posts of JBT on a contract basis under various state government departments. Applications were invited last year under Advertisement No. 34-2/2018.