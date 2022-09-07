Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till September 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 37 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 600 and Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Assistant application link Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.