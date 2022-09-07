The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-B.HMCT CET exam 2022 Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET for MAH-B.HMCT was held on August 21 and 22.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH B.HMCT scorecard 2022:



Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for MAH B.HMCT 2022

Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MAH B.HMCT scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link for MAH B.HMCT CET scorecard 2022.