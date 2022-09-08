Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Candidates can fill up the form at upsconline.nic.in by September 16, 2022.

“Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of written results will be required to upload scanned copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of claims made in the online application as and when demanded by the Commission. Originals of the above certificates are required to be produced at the time of interview along with a set of self-certified documents,” reads the notification.

A total of 127 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to fill the UPSC IES/ ISS DAF 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on IES/ISS DAF link Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill up IES DAF 2022.

Direct link to fill up ISS DAF 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.