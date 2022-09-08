Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the result of Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Naib Tehsildar exam 2022 was conducted on May 22 and the answer keys were released on May 23.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Naib Tehsildar vacancies in the Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept, Government of Punjab.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Such candidates have to submit their online application form along with a copy of all the eligibility documents by September 14 through email at naibtehsildarsp@gmail.com or by hand in the office of PPSC, failing which their candidature for the ibid posts shall be cancelled, said the result notice.

Steps to check PPSC Naib Tehsildar result 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Public Notice Regarding Revised Answer Key And Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates For Recruitment To 78 Posts Of Naib Tehsildar In The Department Of Revenue And Rehabilitation Government Of Punjab Updated 08-09-2022” under the Announcement tab

Click on “LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES”

The PPSC Naib Tehsildar result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to PPSC Naib Tehsildar result 2022.