The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the posts of Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and Storekeeper. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the PSSSB Hostel Superintendent and Storekeeper exam will be held on September 11. The exam was earlier scheduled on September 11.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and 13 for Storekeeper. The notice regarding the release of admit card/ hall ticket will be issued later.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Here’s PSSSB Hotel Superintendent and Storekeeper exam notice.