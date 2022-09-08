The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the Group “B”-Officer Assistant or RRB Clerk exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelim exam 2022 was held in August. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can appear for the RRB Clerk Main exam. The result will be available till September 14.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk result 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the RRB Office Assistant result link Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB Clerk result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk result 2022.

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant or Clerk posts.