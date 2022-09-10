National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the ICAR UG entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA (UG) on September 13,14 and 15, followed by AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) on September 20. The exams will be conducted for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA-(UG) exam will be in English and Hindi while it will be English only for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card – ICAR (UG) 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.