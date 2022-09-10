JEE Advanced 2022 result to be released tomorrow; here’s how to download
Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will release the result of JEE Advanced 2022 exams tomorrow, September 11. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “JEE Advanced 2022 result” link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.