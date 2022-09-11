The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has declared the final result of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam today. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their result from the official website jeeadv.ac.in using their login details.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 for admission to various programmes at the IITs.

“A total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females,” the result notice said.

RK Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone topped in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022 with 314 out of 360 marks. On the other hand, Tanishka Kabra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360.

Here’s JEE Advanced result 2022 notice.

Steps to check JEE Advanced result 2022:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the result linl Key in your JEE (Advanced) 2021 Roll Number, Phone Number and date of Birth and submit The JEE Advanced result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates may follow the same procedure to download the final answer key.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Advanced result 2022.

Here’s JEE Advanced final answer key.

Qualified candidates can fill in their choices on the JoSAA website starting September 12 from 10.00 AM onwards. The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.