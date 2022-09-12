The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant today, September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at upenergy.in.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of October.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a graduation degree from a recognized university. The candidate should have a typing speed of 30 wpm in Hindi.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from general/OBC (non creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. The PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay the fee of Rs 12.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in Go to the ‘Vacancy/ Results’ tab and click on apply link for Executive Assistant posts Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download a copy and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.