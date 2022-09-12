Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of the RBI Officer Grade B (DEPR/ DSIM) phase 2 recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check their results online from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officer Grade B Phase-2 online examination was conducted on August 6.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round. Interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered email address.

Steps to check RBI Grade B result 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Results” under Current Vacancies Go to “Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY 2022: Result of Phase-II/Paper-II & III Examination” and click on roll numbers link The RBI Grade B phase 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check your roll number.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B DEPR result 2022.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B DSIM result 2022.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.