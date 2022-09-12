The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result of MAH LLB CET 2022 for admission to the three-year undergraduate law courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2022 was held in an online MCQ mode on August 3 and 4.

Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to check MAH LLB CET result 2022:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for MAH LLB 3 years course Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MAH LLB CET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MAH LLB CET result 2022.