The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-LL.B-5 Yrs. CET, B.A.B.Ed.-B.Sc.B.Ed. CET, B.Ed.-M.Ed CET and M.Ed CET exams 2022. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CETs for MAH-LL.B-5 Yrs and B.Ed.-M.Ed. were held on August 2. The exams for M.Ed. and B.A.-B.Ed. B.Sc. B.Ed. were on August 6 and 4 respectively.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2022:

