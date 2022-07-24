MAH CET hall ticket 2022 released for MAH LLB, MCA, B.Ed and B.Planning
The MAH CET hall tickets have been released for B.A.-B.Ed./B.Sc.- B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated Course), MAH-LLB-3Yrs, MCA and B. Planning.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the hall tickets for various CETs to be held in August. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET hall tickets have been released for B.A.-B.Ed./B.Sc.- B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated Course), MAH-LLB-3Yrs, MCA and B. Planning. All these CETs will be held on August 3, 4 and 5.
Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.
Steps to download MAH CET hall ticket 2022:
- Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the hall ticket link for relevant CET
- Enter application number and date of birth to login
- The MAH CET hall ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.