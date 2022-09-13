Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website online.ctestservices.com till October 3 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

TGT-English: 17

TGT Hindi: 03

TGT Punjabi: 02

TGT Maths: 17

TGT Science (Non Medical): 31

TGT Science (Medical): 04

TGT Social Studies: 16

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 21-37 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation to SC/OBC and other category candidates will be given as per the instructions issued by Govt. of India/Chandigarh Administration.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognized University with relevant subjects/Elective subjects with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Degree of Bachelor of Education with relevant teaching subject or its equivalent from an Institute recognized by NCTE with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Pass Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET- Paper–II) conducted by the CBSE New Delhi in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE is compulsory.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fee (non-refundable) amounting to Rs 1000 (Rs 500 in case of SC) will be accepted through online mode upto October 6, 2022 (upto 02.00 PM). Persons with disability are exempted for payment of fee as per instructions issued by Govt. of India.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt/ On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.