Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable today, September 13. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to reserved category candidates, female candidates and third gender candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Now click on the application link Register and fill up the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Prohibition Constable posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.