The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling for Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. will commence from today, September 13. The registration link will be available at the official website ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various UG technical programmes which include BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc. Candidates who have secured ranks in the JEE Main 2022 or OJEE 2022 are eligible to participate in the OJEE counselling.

The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 25. The OJEE UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1.

All candidates who are willing to participate in the admission process have to pay a nonrefundable Registration Fee of Rs 450.

OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8 and the result was announced on July 27.

Here’s OJEE UG counselling schedule 2022.

Here’s OJEE counselling 2022 brochure.