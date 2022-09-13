Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 and 25 for various papers.

Paper I (General English) will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM, Paper II (Procedural Law) from 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, Paper III (Service Laws) from 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM, and Paper IV (Miscellaneous Law) from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

A total of 2924 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination at various centres.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from September 19, 2022, onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Director (Law) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.