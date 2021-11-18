The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2021. The details shall be notified in due course of time.

“It is for the information of all concerned that written examination for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group-B shall be held on 19.12.2021,”reads the notification.

The written exam will be conducted for recruitment to 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

OPSC will shortlist candidates for APP posts on the basis of written examination followed by a viva-voce test. The written exam will consist objective-type questions carrying 130 marks. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be 20 marks for viva-voce test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has started the online application process for 58 PGT (Science) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website opsc.gov.in till December 16, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 58 vacancies, of which 12 PGT vacancies are for the subject of Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Biology, 12 for Mathematics and 10 for Computer Science.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.