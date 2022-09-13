The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result of MAH B.Ed CET 2022 for admission to the three-year undergraduate law courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH BEd CET 2022 was held in an online MCQ mode on August 21.

Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to check MAH BEd CET result 2022:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for MAH BEd CET Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MAH BEd result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MAH BEd CET result 2022.