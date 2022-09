The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for the MAT 2022 computer-based test (PBT) tomorrow, September 14. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website mat.aima.in from 2.00 PM tomorrow.

The AIMA MAT CBT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 (Sunday).

MAT will be a 2.5-hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills, and Indian and Global Environment.

Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card 2022:

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on MAT CBT Admit Card link (when available) Enter E-Mail, Password, date of birth to login

The AIMA MAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.