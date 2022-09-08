Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the exam dates for the Indian Forest Service Main exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFoS Main exam 2022 will be held from November 20 to 27. The exam will be held in two sessions: Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon Session (2.00 to 5.00 PM) on all days.

The Main exam will be held in the following centres:— Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla.

The admit cards will be released three weeks before the exam.

UPSC IFoS Main exam schedule Date & Day Forenoon Session

(9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Forenoon Session

(9.00 to 12.00 Noon) 20-11-2022 (Sunday) General English General Knowledge 22-11-2022 (Tuesday) Mathematics Paper-I/

Statistics Paper-I

Botany Paper- I/ Mathematics Paper-II/

Statistics Paper-II

Botany Paper- II/ 23-11-2022 (Wednesday) Physics Paper- I/

Zoology Paper -I Physics Paper- II/

Zoology Paper -II 24-11-2022 (Thursday) Geology Paper- I Geology Paper- II 25-11-2022 (Friday) Agriculture Paper- I/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I Agriculture Paper- II/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II 26-11-2022 (Saturday) Forestry Paper- I Forestry Paper- II 27-11-2022 (Sunday) Agricultural Engineering Paper –I /

Civil Engineering Paper –I /

Chemical Engineering Paper –I /

Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/

Chemistry Paper- I Agricultural Engineering Paper –II /

Civil Engineering Paper –II /

Chemical Engineering Paper –II /

Mechanical Engineering Paper –II/

Chemistry Paper- II

