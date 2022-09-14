Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will allow candidates to edit their online application forms for the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) exam 2022.

The RSMSSB JE Agri Exam 2022 was held on September 10. According to the notice, candidates who appeared for the exam can edit their online applications from September 17 to 26 at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their name, father/mother name, date of birth, address, qualification, gender, photo and signature.

A fee of Rs 300 will be charged for correction.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE in the Agriculture department. Selection will be done on the basis of written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB JE Agri correction notice.