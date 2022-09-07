Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result of recruitment for the post of Livestock Assistant. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant written exam was held on June 4 and the result was declared on July 7. Shortlisted candidates were called for document verification.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the final merit list have been selected for appointment. More details are in the result notice.

Steps to check RSMSSB LSA result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Livestock Assistant The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB Livestock Assistant result 2022.