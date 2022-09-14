Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result scorecard of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay level 6. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 was held on July 30. The result was announced on September 7. The provisionally qualified candidates will be called for the document verification round.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Level 6 scorecard:



Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : “Score-Card for CBAT” Enter Registration Number, date of birth and submit The RRB NTPC Level 6 scorecard will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check RRB NTPC Level 6 scorecard.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.