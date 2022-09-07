Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay level 6. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 was held on July 30.

The Board has issued the list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for the document verification round. It has also released the cut-off marks of the exam.

“The date for Document Verification (DV) will be announced in due course in the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website,” the notice said.

Steps to check RRB NTPC result:

Visit regional RRB website Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : “RESULT for Pay-Level-6 posts” The RRB NTPC Level 6 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check RRB NTPC Level 6 result.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.