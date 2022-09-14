The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the online application deadline for the recruitment of over 700 posts. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in till September 20. The earlier deadline was September 14.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Refer notification.

Here’s JKSSB 04/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) and skill/physical test (post-specific).

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 550 for General Category etc. and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 04 of 2022” Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference

