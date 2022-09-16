Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of AMO and Physiotherapist. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 22, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The exam was conducted on September 15, 2022.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 AMO vacancies and 15 Physiotherapist posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on AYURVEDA MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 AND PHYSIOTHERAPIST-2022 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the AMO answer key.

Direct link to download Physiotherapist answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.