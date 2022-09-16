Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to release the phase 3 seat allotment result of TS DOST 2022 today, September 16. Candidates who have registered for DOST 2022 Phase III and exercised web options will be able to check the seat allotment at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

The TS DOST phase 3 registration was conducted from August 29 to September 12. During this period, candidates were able to exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving priority numbers.

The DOST 3rd phase seat allotment will be given to the students who exercised web options. Seats will be allotted based on merit and reservations in force. Students must confirm their alloted seat by online self-reporting and pay the required confirmation fee online between September 16 to 22.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between September 16 to 22 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, then only your seat is confirmed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Here’s TS DOST 2022 official notification.

Steps to check TS DOST Phase 3 result: