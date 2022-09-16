Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Physical Education Teacher or PTI exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB PTI exam 2022 will be held on September 25 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 4.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5546 posts of PTI.

Here’s RSMSSB PTI exam schedule notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB PTI admit card 2022: