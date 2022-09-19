Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for filling up Armed Police Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website ksp-recruitment.in till October 31.

The Board has notified a total of 3484 vacancies for the post of Armed Police Constable in the Karnataka Police. Vacancies are available only for male and male transgender candidates.

Here’s

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on October 31, 2022. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass from a recognised Board.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and Endurance test) to select candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 (General and OBC) or Rs 200 (SC/ST) as application fee.

Steps to apply for KSP recruitment 2022:

Visit official website ksp-recruitment.in Click on the apply link for the Constable post Go to ‘New Application’ and complete application process Fill form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Karnataka Police recruitment 2022.